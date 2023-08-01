Jeanna O. Steadman (October 6, 1947 – July 26, 2023)

Jeanna O. Steadman, 75, passed away late in the evening on July 26th at her home in Green River after a short battle with cancer. She was born on October 6, 1947, in Sonora, California, the only child of Orley and Wanda (Hagerman) Brown. During her childhood, Jeanna’s father was in the Navy and the family lived up and down the coast of California.

She graduated from Hilltop High School, class of 1966.

On October 1, 1966, she married Mike Steadman in Chula Vista, California. Their first son, Michael T. (Mick) was born in December 1968. In 1972, the family moved to Green River. In February 1974, they welcomed Daniel (Dan), into the world. She loved being a wife to Mike, a mother to Mick and Dan, and grandmother to Tanner and Olivia. Her grandkids lovingly call her “Amma”.

She was a huge animal lover, especially dogs, cats, and horses. She enjoyed square dancing with Mike, cheering on her kids and then later her grandkids at their sporting events, and maintaining her beautiful garden. She also enjoyed working at the thrift store in Rock Springs. It was her way of helping others and giving back to the community she loved so much. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, great grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her loving husband, sons Mick (spouse Natalie, children Tanner & Olivia of Centennial, CO) and Dan (spouse Derrick Beck of Atlanta, GA).

Funeral services/service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 255 2nd Street, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior and a meal in her honor will follow the service.

Graveside services and interment will take place on August 10, 2023 at Palisade Municipal Cemetery in Palisade, Colorado.

Those who wish to remember Jeanna in a special way, may make a gift in her memory to cancer research, Hospice of Sweetwater County or a donation of your choosing in her name.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.