Jeffrey “Jeff” Lee Moses, 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his side at his home Saturday, June 17, 2023.He was a resident of Rock Springs for 44 years and former resident of Upper Sandusky, Ohio. He died following a courageous battle with cancer.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.