Jeffery M. Travis (September 4, 1972 -February 26, 2020)

Jeffery M. Travis, 47, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a life-long resident of Green River.

Mr. Travis was born on September 4, 1972 in Rock Springs; the son of James E. Travis and Linda Birch.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1992 graduate of Green River High School. Jeffery then attended Western Wyoming Community College where he obtained an Associates of Science Degree. Later he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and Education at the University of Wyoming.

Mr. Travis was active in St. John’s Episcopal Church, and volunteered for the thrift shop.

He was very interested in helping special needs adults and children.

Survivors include his mother, Linda Travis of Green River; two brothers, James E. Travis Jr. and wife Wendy of Cedar Park, Texas, Timothy Travis and wife Jennifer of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; four nieces, Taylor Travis, Lucy Travis, Alexis Travis, and Lizzy Travis.

He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Travis.

Following cremation, services will be announced at a later date.

