Jeraldine “Jeri” Jasperson (May 11, 1935 – May 20, 2021)

Jeraldine “Jeri” Jasperson, 86, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 68 years and a former resident of Afton, Wyoming.

Jeri was born May 11, 1935 in Afton, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Rex Miller Draney and Mabel Virgie Call.

She attended schools in Afton and was a 1953 graduate of Star Valley High School, where she excelled academically, as well as being the youngest member inducted into the “Pep Star” Club. She also played on the Afton Girls Softball League. Later in life, Jeri attended Western Wyoming Community College where she graduated with an Associate’s of Art Degree. Jeri then enrolled in the University of Wyoming Outreach Education Program, where she attended multiple classes with her daughter Koral. Jeri earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from The University of Wyoming.

Jeri married Tex Cook Jasperson on September 29, 1952 in Ogden, Utah. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on August 22, 1961. Tex preceded her in death on February 17, 2017 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Jeri and Tex built, owned, and operated Tex’s Travel Camp for 48 years until their retirement in 2003.

Jeri was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in numerous callings during her lifetime.

Jeri was one of the first four women inducted into the Hole-In-The-Wall-Gang Ambassadors. She was actively involved in community programs and served on a variety of professional boards.

Jeri enjoyed sewing, quilting, hunting, camping and rock hunting. She was a life-long learner and avid reader. Before there were local embroidery businesses, Jeri machine embroidered Kole and Kreg’s names, as well as the names of the entire GRHS Swim teams warm-up jackets.

Survivors include two sons, Kael Jasperson and wife Suz of Green River, Wyoming; Kim Jasperson and wife Nancy of Mapleton, Utah; one daughter, Koral Salinas and husband Luis Miguel of Green River; Daughter-In-Law Rene’ Jasperson Barnett (Kole’s Widow) and JD of Green River; Jeanna Jasperson (Kreg’s Widow) of Montrose, Colorado; one brother, Douglas (Doug) Potter and wife Cheryl of Green River; 14 grandchildren: Shawn, Jenni, Jon, Tyrell, Jeremy, Thayne, Ashley, Koy, Ashton, Natalie, Melissa, Kaylee, Jerika and Mekel; 23 great-grandchildren; one uncle Verdel Call; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons: Kole Jasperson, Kreg Jasperson, three brothers Delano Draney, Leland Draney, Roger Draney, and one great-granddaughter, Kailee “KaiKai” Jasperson.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Riverview Cemetery in Green River.

The family respectfully requests donations are made in Jeri’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

