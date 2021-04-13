Jeri Lynn Coleman (December 1959 – April 4, 2021)

Jeri Lynn Coleman, 61, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for the last three years and former resident of Montana.

Ms. Coleman was born December 31, 1959 in Saint Louis, Missouri; the daughter of Rev. Richard L. Coleman Sr. and Betty J. Honea. Her parents were stationed in Missouri with the Salvation Army. Her father later became a minister with the Nazarene Church before his and Betty’s untimely deaths in 1966.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Jeri Lynn was a free spirit who loved to explore new areas, lived in several different states in the country, but always seemed to return to the Rock Springs and Green River area. She enjoyed riding bicycles, long drives and taking walks.

Survivors include, one son, Trevor Parsons of Bozeman, Montana; one brother, Richard L. Coleman Jr. of Warm Springs, Montana; one sister, Donna Kurk and husband Jack of Belgrade, Montana; two grandchildren, Isaiah Parsons; Isabella Parsons; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Cindy Price.

Cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held.

