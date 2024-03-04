Jerry Edward Leo Mason (July 5, 1982 – February 16, 2024)

Jerry Edward Leo Mason, 41, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born July 5, 1982, in Rock Springs; the son of Nelson Edward Mason and Michele Marie Dubois. Jerry attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Jerry loved spending time with his family and enjoyed care taking his grandparents. He enjoyed fishing; camping; reading; playing World of War Craft and telling jokes.

Survivors include his mother, Michele Confer of Rock Springs, Wyoming, his maternal grandparents, Gratien and Doris Dubois of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one uncle, Mario Dubois; one cousin, Brandon Dubois; one niece, Sara Lacquement; two great-nieces, Eliza Poll; Oakleigh Lacquement. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Confer; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Christine Confer.

Cremation has taken place; Private Family Services will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com