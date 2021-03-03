Jerry Lyle McGee (June 27, 1933 – March 3, 2021)

Jerry Lyle McGee, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. McGee was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

He was born June 27, 1933 in Grass Creek, Wyoming; the son of John Henry McGee and Gay Saint Clair.

Jerry attended schools in Thermopolis, Wyoming and was a 1951 graduate of Hot Springs High School.

Mr. McGee married Jacquelen Nickelson on April 2, 1956 in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Jerry worked as a Pipe Fitter for 50 years until his retirement in 1995. He was also a member of the Local Pipe Fitters Union #192.

Mr. McGee was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Shriners, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151.

He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed camping but, Jerry truly loved spending time with the love of his life, Jacquelen, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Jacquelen May McGee of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Jerry McGee Jr. of Green River; one daughter, Cyndi Fantin of Spring Creek, Nevada; one brother, Gene McGee of Thermopolis, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Rodney Fantin and wife Staci; Jennifer Drinkle and husband James; Jamie Smothers and husband Eric; John McGee and wife Kim; ten great-grandchildren, Tristen; Trea; Trig; Allysa; Ashlyn; Cassidy; Sydney; Jaxon; Jaycee; John; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter in infancy, Sherry Kay McGee.

Following Cremation, there will be no services at his request.

