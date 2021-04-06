Jesse Jeremiah Gifford (June 27, 1986 – April 4, 2021)

Jesse Jeremiah Gifford, 34, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a sudden illness. He was a resident of Sweetwater County for the last 3 years and a former resident of California.

He was born on June 27, 1986 in Bakersfield, CA, the son of Jonn Joseph Gifford and Cynthia Lynn Billingsly.

Jesse attended schools in Lodi, CA and graduated with the Tokay High School Class of 2004.

He married Kayla Jeanne Barclay in Lodi, CA on April 17, 2016.

He was a devoted and loving husband and father; a loving son and son-in-law. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife Kayla Gifford; mother Cynthia Gifford; son Jayse Gifford; daughter Ella Gifford; mother-in-law Gayle Penick; and father-in-law Rick Barclay.

He was preceded in death by his father Jonn Gifford, and brother Dustin Gifford.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com