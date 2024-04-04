Jesse M. Flores (August 24, 1989 – April 2, 2024)

Jesse M. Flores, 34, passed away suddenly from injuries sustained in an auto accident on April 2, 2024, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on August 24, 1989, in Laramie, WY, the son of Max Flores and Anona Siddoway. Jesse attended school in Gering, Nebraska, and was attending classes for a computer science degree. He worked as a laborer for various construction companies in Wyoming.

He spent much of his time working out and weightlifting, he also liked to spend time gaming and working on his computer. He enjoyed any time spent with his family and nieces and nephews. Jesse was a devoted father, who found his greatest joy in the time he spent with his children. His kids were his world and he loved them with all of his heart.

Jesse was an extraordinary man who had a unique way of connecting with people. His warm-hearted nature and the strength of his hugs were legendary. If you were blessed enough to experience one, you would understand the warmth and comfort that he always brought into a room.

Survivors include his father Max Flores of Loveland, CO; mother Anona Siddoway and stepfather Terry Siddoway of Green River, WY; sons Max Lee and Leo James Flores; daughter Harlee Rose Flores-Siddoway; brothers Jose Flores of Loveland, CO, Grant (Courtney) Siddoway of Casper, WY; Brandon (Julie) Siddoway of Springs, TX; sisters Monica(Steve) Pierce of Goodyear, AZ, Misty Mendez of Greely, CO, Kimberly (Chad) Gaston of Omaha, NE, LeAndra (Tim) Swanson of Gering, NE, Jamie (Mike) Rodriguez of Weatherford, OK, Ashley Siddoway of Casper, WY, honorary sister Hannah “Potter” Attebury; paternal grandfather Jose A. Flores of Torrington, WY; the mothers of his children Brittany Lacy and Jodi Schulze; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandmothers Inez Flores, and Patricia VanDyke, grandfather Lawrence VanDyke, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will take place at 2:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior.

As we mourn the loss of Jesse, we also celebrate the remarkable life he led, and the profound impact he had on those around him. A celebration of life will take place from 3:30 – 6:30, Friday, April 5, following services at the Bunning Freight Station, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.