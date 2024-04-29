Jesse Neil Spann (November 23, 1983 – April 25, 2024)

Jesse Neil Spann passed away on April 25th, 2024. Jesse was born on November 23, 1983, in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Tamara A. and Kenneth N. Spann, and grew up in the Rock Springs area. The outdoors were an initial love in Jesse’s life as he spent his time snowboarding, fly fishing and pursuing other outdoor adventures. Soccer was also an early passion for Jesse, highlighted by him earning the honor of the Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year for the state of Wyoming his senior year of high school in 2002. He continued his soccer career in college at Montana State University-Billings, where he graduated with honors earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Finance in 2006.

Jesse found another love in high school when he met his high school sweetheart, Erin, whom he married on August 8, 2009, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They spent their initial married life in Billings, MT, where Jesse fostered his emerging finance career at First Interstate Bank.

In 2010, Jesse and Erin moved to Laramie, Wyoming, and Jesse continued to advance with First Interstate Bank, eventually reaching the position of Commercial Loan officer. Ever the embodiment of drive and determination, Jesse graduated with an MBA with an emphasis in accounting at the University of Wyoming in 2017 and earing his Certified Public Accounting licensure in 2018.

Jesse worked as a CPA until 2022 when he became the Chief Financial Officer of the Albany School District. In June 2023, Jesse became the Chief Financial Officer for StagePoint Credit Union, where he worked until his passing. Jesse was respected by all throughout his career for his integrity, advocacy within the community, and work ethic, exemplified by him continuing to work during his courageous battle with cancer.

Despite his numerous accolades and roles, Jesse regarded his greatest achievement as becoming a father with the birth of his son, Coleman Neil Spann, on March 19, 2020. Jesse’s favorite times were when he could share his love of the outdoors with Coleman skiing or hiking.

Jesse is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth N. Spann, his paternal grandparents Roy and Lil Spann and his maternal grandparents, Fred and Ann Brown. Jesse is survived by his wife, Erin and his son Coleman Spann. His mother, Tammy, his brothers Jared (Mercedes) and Bryan (Rachael) Spann, his nephews Theo, Jackson and Calvin Spann. His in-laws, Brad and Donna DeKrey, his brother-in-law Dane (Leah) DeKrey and their children Severin, Sigrid, Saga and Ludvig. His uncles Calvin (Ellen) Spann and Timothy Brown and several cousins.

A celebration of Jesse’s life will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 10:30 am at St. Paul’s Newman Center in Laramie with a luncheon to follow. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to an education/adventure fund at StagePoint Credit Union for Jesse’s son, Coleman.