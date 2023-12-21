Jesse Reed Jr. (May 2, 1959 – December 17, 2023)

Jesse Reed Jr., 64, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with his loving wife by his side. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Jesse was born May 2, 1959, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Jesse Reed Sr. and Pearl Atcher.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1978 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Jesse met his soulmate Lori Reecher Kumpula in 1986. Together, they created an unbreakable bond and were married in Rock Springs on July 22, 2010.

He was employed by several businesses in Sweetwater County, including Stansbury Mine, Southwest Wyoming Rehabilitation Center, City of Rock Springs, Lewis and Lewis Construction, and DeBernardi Construction. He retired in 2022 but continued to help family and friends with any construction and yard work jobs.

Jesse was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church.

He loved making memories with his family and friends. Jesse enjoyed quality moments with his grandchildren, whom he absolutely adored, possessing a talent for eliciting laughter and bringing joy to their days. Whether it was a fishing trip or watching sports games (the Seattle Seahawks and the St. Louis Cardinals were his favorites), you knew it would be a good time. Jesse enjoyed participating in football pools and horse races, as well as trying his hand at a bit of gambling. He possessed a passion for gardening and a renowned ability to nurture flourishing growth, earning him the title of the master with the “Green Thumb”. Jesse, with a very giving soul, would help anyone at any given opportunity, treating nobody as a stranger. Always ready with a hug, a smile, and a joke, he generously shared the bounty from his garden.

Survivors include his wife, Lori Reed of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother-in-law, Phyllis Kumpula of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sons, Antonio Lee of Rawlins, Wyoming; Jesse Reed III and wife Baylee of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Timothy Lee of Casper, Wyoming; one son-in-law and fishing partner, Gary McGuire of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Da’Nelle Tong of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tiffany Rall and husband Justin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; ten grandchildren, Jasmine; Tae; Lexus; Joe; Alya; Auto; Isaac; Lailahni; Felix; Zailah; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, his father, Earl Dotsie, one daughter, Tia McGuire, and his father-in-law, Duane Kumpula.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted by Pastor Dave Brown and Pastor Nate Purvis at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 5, 2024, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The family respectfully requests donations in Jesse’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.