Jessie Wells (August 28, 1985 – June 23, 2022)

Jessie Wells, 36, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Green River, Wyoming, and was a resident of Green River.

She was born August 28, 1985, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Marvin Hutchinson and Carla Trigg Hutchinson.

Jessie attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She married William “Billy” Wells on June 27, 2009, in Green River.

Jessie spent the last three years and was currently employed as a waitress at The Hitching Post, prior to that she was a waitress at Chill Grill.

She enjoyed, spending time with her friends and family, especially her children; camping; fishing; hunting, and playing cornhole.

Survivors include her husband, William “Billy” Wells of Green River, Wyoming; parents, Marvin and Carla Hutchinson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father and mother-in-law, William and Carmen Wells of Green River; one son, Payton Wells of Green River; one daughter, Saylor Wells of Green River; two sisters, Jennie Rivera and husband Eli of Rock Springs; Megan Hutchinson of Rock Springs; five nephews, Tristan; Zaden; Kaden; E.J.; Ryan; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jessie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ervin and Mary Hutchinson; maternal grandparents, Jack Trigg and Betty Green; two uncles, LeRoy Hutchinson; Gene Hutchinson; two cousins, Shawn Hutchinson; Brayden Rizzi; Honorary Grandparents, Opa and Oma, Joe and Pauline Croslin.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com