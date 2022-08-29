Jim Brian Ledger

Jim Brian Ledger, born May 16, 1960 at home in Cadiz, Ohio to Clyde (Mike) and Hattie (Helen) Barnhart Ledger, passed away August 26, 2022 in a motorcycle accident doing what he loved.

He was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. Jim loved being with his sweetheart June and he was her ‘knight in shining leather” riding on his Harley Davidson steel horse. They were married on August 10, 2004 at the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota. Jim loves his sons and daughter and helping them in their life successes and challenges.

Jim loved riding his Harley and Kawasaki in the mountains and deserts. Especially riding with his brother Mike. Jim loved going to the sand dunes with his best friend Gary, his brother Mike as well as anyone else that wanted to go.

Jim loved boating at Flaming Gorge Reservoir and pulling everyone behind the boat. KSL Classifieds were his favorite free time actively searching for vehicles, boats, four-wheelers, and dirt bikes. He would always figure out how to fix things himself before asking for help and would always offer help to others. He loved to tease others and always entertained them.

Jim was looking forward to retirement next year and spending more time with June and his children. Jim was a big teddy bear and is loved by everyone. He will be truly missed.

Survived by wife June Ledger of Green River, WY, sons Mark Ledger of Grand Junction CO, Steven (Tyra) Ledger of Delta, CO, Nick (Gracie) Ledger of Green River, WY, daughter Brenli Burton of Green River, WY, brothers Pat (Judy) Ledger of Madina, OH, Mary Beth Ledger of Chesapeake, VA, Mike (Joy) Ledger of Castle Dale, UT, Jeff Ledger of Murls Inlet, SC, and Ann Marie Essenmacher of Virginia Beach, VA. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm at the Fausett Mortuary in Castle Dale, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fausett Mortuary in Castle Dale with a visitation an hour prior to services.

Funeral arrangements are trusted to the care of Fausett Mortuary. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Jim at www.fausettmortuary.com.