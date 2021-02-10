Joan James Dewey ( December 17, 1931 – February 8, 2021)

On February 8, 2021 our beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend, Joan James Dewey was called back home to that God who gave her life. Her final few years included a journey through Alzheimer’s disease lovingly cared for by her eternal companion, Charles Daron Dewey, and by many angels including neighbors, her children and their spouses with the grateful assistance of Young At Heart and Hospice of Sweetwater County.

Joan came to this earth as the firstborn daughter of Edwin E. and Margaret Lange James on December 17, 1931 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She enjoyed 6 years as an only child then was joined by 3 sisters: Carol Lindsey, Elaine Homer and Marilee Vlam. The four came to be the epitome of sisterhood, known by some as the “James girls”.

While attending Brigham Young University Joan met Daron on a blind date and they became the eternal love of each other’s lives. They married in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They brought four wonderful children into their family residing in Bountiful, Utah. They later returned to Rock Springs with all four children and joined what would become the third and fourth generation of The Superior Lumber Company.

Joan’s deepest love and joy was always found in her children: Steven James Dewey (Penney), Scott Daron Dewey (Susan), Diane Horn (Kevin) and Bruce David Dewey (Denice) and her posterity comprising 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Each knew she loved them individually because that is how she made everyone feel. Their lives were recorded through photographs too numerous to count, lovingly placed into voluminous albums, each an expression of “Grandma Kodak’s” love.

Because of her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ, Joan lived her life in service to others. As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in varied callings, all the while leading congregational hymns in Sacrament meetings and children’s songs in the Primary.

Joan and Daron shared a love of travel and walked many corners of the earth together. She now leads the way in their walk back to life eternal with their Father in Heaven.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, February 15 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 Sunday evening, February 14 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming and 1 hour prior to the funeral Monday at the church. Interment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The funeral service may be viewed via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86730673277?pwd=bGdHNkVaYU55ek9zQTBqd2EzSVloZz09

The chapel will be set up with social distancing in mind and attendees are courteously asked to wear masks. Oh, how we will miss your hugs!

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.