Joan Marie Green (December 5, 1957 – July 11, 2024)

Joan Marie Green, 66, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a resident of Green River for the last 47 years and a former resident of Kentucky. She was born Thursday, December 5, 1957, in Gainesville, Florida to the late Paul Holmes and Mary Grace Sullivan.

Joan attended schools in Louisville, Kentucky, and was a 1975 graduate of Seneca High School. She married the love of her life on February 4, 1977, in Louisville, Kentucky. She worked for several years in community nursing as a dedicated nursing assistant. Joan had a passion for the great outdoors, crafting, gardening, traveling, being an avid reader, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years John R. Green; one son, Paul Green and wife Kathy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Patricia Kourbelas and husband Steve of Vineyard, Utah; Katherine Robinson and husband Tim of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Patricia Riggle and husband Jerry of Port Hueneme, California; eight grandchildren, Tim Robinson and wife Devyn; Heidi Lloyd and husband Brandon; Katelin Chavarria and husband Bryan; Cameron Phillips; Lizzy Harper; Ellie Phillips; Arlee Green; Adrian Kourbelas; three great-grandchildren, Timothy Robinson; Stacy Robinson; Klaire Chavarria, several bonus children as well as their families, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following Cremation; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the Hampton Inn, Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Joan will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.