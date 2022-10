Joann Lee Lane, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cremation will take place; A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.