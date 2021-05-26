JoAnn Lee Welch (June 17, 1958 – May 17, 2021)

JoAnn Lee Welch, 62, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

JoAnn was born June 17, 1958 in Evanston, Wyoming; the daughter of June Lee.

Ms. Welch attended schools in Green River and was a 1976 graduate of Green River High School.

JoAnn married David Welch on November 26, 1976 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Welch enjoyed, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren; antiquing; camping; sitting around campfires; haunted mansions; nature’s scenery; ghost stories; her jewelry and pens.

Survivors include her husband, David Welch of Green River, Wyoming; mother, June Shillcox of Green River; five sons, Noel Welch and wife Erin of Laramie, Wyoming; Chris Welch and wife Jenny of Portland, Oregon; Bobby Welch and wife Denise of Green River; Aaron Welch and wife Cynthia of Green River; David J. Welch of Green River; one brother, Dan Blunk of Green River; six grandchildren, Tia Bowen; Britany Welch; Rayne Welch; Lander Welch; Davin Welch; Brennan Welch, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents, and one granddaughter, Cayleigh Welch.

Following Cremation, services are pending.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com