JoAnn Olah (October 23, 1931 – September 21, 2023)

JoAnn Olah, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a brief illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 60-plus years and a former resident of Winnemucca, Nevada, and California.

She was born October 23, 1931, in Rock Springs; the daughter of James Partington and Jeanette Zeiher.

JoAnn graduated from Rock Springs High School Class of 1951.

She married the love of her life, William J. Olah on March 10, 1956, in Rock Springs; they celebrated 35 wonderful years of marriage, he preceded her in death on December 28, 1991.

JoAnn owned and operated Jo’s Yarn Shop for 27 years and retired in 1990. She also worked for Walmart for a brief time as a Crafts Department Associate. Later in life, she began dating Dick Bennett. During their 25 years together, they loved to travel and gamble. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2019.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and the Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center.

JoAnn loved spending time with her family; she made Afghans for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. She loved painting, knitting, crocheting, and gardening. During her stay at Deer Trail, she loved playing Bingo and made a lot of friends who soon became like family.

Survivors include her two daughters, Joette Olah of Rock Springs, Jana Allen and husband Michael of Woodinville WA, one brother, Jim Partington and wife Donna of Carson City, NV, three grandchildren; Cammie Olah and companion Heath of Giddings TX, Jamison Ravenwood and wife Arielle of Bellevue WA, and Layne Mathis of Woodinville WA, and one great-grandchild Aly Hunter of Rock Springs, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and one son, Camel Nelson Olah.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in JoAnn’s memory to Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 A.M. Monday, October 2, 2023, at the Chapel. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.