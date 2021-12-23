JoAnn Ruth Dice (December 16, 1930 – December 20, 2021)

JoAnn Ruth Dice

JoAnn Ruth Dice, 91, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River, WY for 50 years.

She was born on December 16, 1930 in Casper, WY, the daughter of Arthur DeVault and Pauline Randall.

JoAnn graduated from Natrona High School in 1948.

She married William Russell Dice in Casper, WY on March 16, 1949. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1995.

She traveled the United States with her husband and a close group of friends until settling in Green River, Wy. Where she worked as a baker for School District #2 for 12 years until her retirement on February 17, 1987.

She loved her family and enjoyed doing craft fairs and gambling.

Survivors include her daughter Carla Ridenour; son in laws Doug Ridenour, Paul Lewis all of Green River; 4 nieces and 3 nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband William R. Dice, daughter June Lewis, parents Pauline and Arthur DeVault, brothers Dick DeVault, Skip DeVault, and Bud DeVault.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held.

Inurnment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.

