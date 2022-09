JoAnn Schneider, 94, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Schneider died following a lengthy illness. A rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. Funeral Services will follow immediately at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.