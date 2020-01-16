JoAnn Tynsky (Mar. 24, 1934 – Jan. 14, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 15, 2020) — JoAnn Tynsky, 85, of Rock Springs passed away January 14, 2020, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs.

She was born March 24, 1934, in Raton, New Mexico, the daughter of Clare and Frances Shoemaker Baker.

She graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1953. She married James Allen Tynsky on November 11, 1954, in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2005.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

JoAnn’s interests were polkas, pets and spending time with her family.

Survivors include sons, Duane C. Tynsky of Rock Springs, WY and Dale C. Tynsky of Boulder, WY; sisters, Bernice Adams of Las Vegas, NV, Jeanene Edwards and husband Tom of Houston, TX, Mildred Greenhall of Cedar City, UT, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Tynsky; parents, Clare and Frances Baker; son, David A. Tynsky; and daughter, Carla Tynsky.

Cremation will take place.

Memorial services will take place at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

