JoAnn Wyant (December 19, 2022

JoAnn Wyant, 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Monday, December 19, 2022, at home in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Wyant died following a year-long courageous battle. A Rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post in Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted immediately following the Rosary. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs, Wyoming.