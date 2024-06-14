Joanna Rae Hawkins (January 3, 1957 – June 4, 2024)

Joanna Rae Hawkins, 67, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at her home. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past six years and former resident of Snohomish, Washington. She died following a 10 year illness.

She was born January 3, 1957, in Lewiston, Idaho, the daughter of James Roos and Betty Jo Christiansen. Joanna attended schools in Lewiston, Idaho and was a 1975 graduate of Lewiston High School. She attended college at Everett Community College and received her Nursing Degree.

She married David Hawkins in Lewiston, Idaho, and they later divorced but remained very close. She worked for Life Care Services in Marysville, Washington, for several years as a Registered Nurse until her retirement in 2018. Joanna enjoyed gardening, cooking, and sewing, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family, being very close to all of her grandchildren, and watching them grow up.

Survivors include one son, Justin David Hawkins of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Carly Madolin Hawkins of Green River, Wyoming; Tara Jo Hawkins; ex-husband, David Hawkins of Stanwood Washington; two brothers, Eric Roos of Idaho; Robert Roos of Abilene, Texas; seven grandchildren, Nick Hawkins; Emily Sissel; Ayla Hawkins; Ryleigh Hawkins; Talia Ferguson; Noah Ferguson; Lanie Ferguson;

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, who passed away at an early age.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com