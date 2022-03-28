Joanna Rosilee Retel Moser Stevens

Joanna Rosilee Retel Moser Stevens, 83, passed away March 17, 2022 in her Mesa, Arizona home after a brief battle with cancer. She was a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Stevens was born July 8, 1938 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Anthone “Tony” Frank Retel and Mae Eva Downing Retel Parr.

She attended schools in Superior, Wyoming, and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Joanna married Nicholas Moser on September 4, 1954 in Rock Springs. They had four children from this union, Nick Moser III; Sandy Rosenbach; David Moser; and Scilla Drake. They later divorced.

Joanna married Donald David Stevens on May 16, 1992 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, then later took residence in Mesa, Arizona.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Joanna was known for her excellent server skills at local restaurants, Jay’s Drive Inn, Outlaw Inn, Sands Cafe, Log Inn and Ted’s Supper Club. She was also a receptionist at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and later a receptionist for Barbara Denny’s Permanent Cosmetics in Prescott, Arizona.

Joanna’s favorite activities were collecting angels; hummingbirds; playing cards and board games with friends; square dancing to country music and polka dancing. Joanna was especially notorious for her pie baking immaculate silverware drawer.

Joanna enjoyed traveling with her husband, Don, to the Black Hills, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Branson, the Mediterranean, and Rome.

Survivors include son, Nick Moser III and wife Tina; two daughters, Sandy Rosenbach and husband Randy; Scilla Drake and husband Derric; two step-sons, David Stevens and wife Judy; Paul Stevens and wife Nancy; two step-daughters, Linda Stevens; DeeAnne Evans and husband Jim; fourteen grandchildren, Angel Meagher; Ryan Rosenbach; Nick Moser IV; Krystyna Veesart and husband Brett; Kole Egbert and wife Chelsea; Kasey Egbert; Paul Cook; Katie Swafford and husband Thomas; Kylie Drake; Derek Moser; and Nikole Drake; twelve great-grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, twenty-eight step-great-grandchildren.

Joanna is preceded in death by her parents; husband Don; two brothers, Larry Retel and wife Mona; Anthony Retel; one sister, Donna Hyduk and husband Raymond; her son, David Moser; step-son, Brent Stevens.

Cremation has taken place; services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com