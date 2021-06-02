John Adam Haberman (January 17, 1956 – May 29, 2021)

John Adam Haberman, 65, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his home, surrounded by family, in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a brief battle with cancer.

Mr. Haberman was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 20 years and former resident of Glenrock, Wyoming.

He was born January 17, 1956 in La Junta, Colorado; the son of Charles Joseph Haberman and Patricia Ann Matern.

Mr. Haberman attended schools in Colorado and was a 1974 graduate of La Junta High School.

John married Dawn Frances VanNornam on July 11, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was a Water Well Driller for 44 years. John was the owner and operator of Eagle drilling for 24 years; he worked for Searle Brothers Construction for 20 years.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, helping with 4-H, and going for drives.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn Haberman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sons, Matthew Richard Carroll of Kansas, Missouri; Adam Joseph Haberman and wife Samantha of Grand Junction, Colorado; Ryan Anthony Haberman and Fiance Brittany Barney of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Michael Haberman on La Junta, Colorado; Edward Haberman of Coldale, Colorado; two sisters, Joanne Williams of Ordway, Colorado; Mary Lou Day of La Junta, Colorado; three grandchildren, Mason Carroll; Dayton Barney; Abigail Haberman; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Haberman was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, parents, and one brother, Robert Haberman.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 9:00 A.M. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at New Life Ministries, 105 K Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

