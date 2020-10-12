John Alfred Smith (December 10, 1958 – October 9, 2020)

John Alfred Smith, 61, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs. John died following a lengthy illness.

He was born December 10, 1958 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma; the son of John “Smitty” Alan Smith and Arletta St. Croix.

Mr. Smith attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1977 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He was employed by FMC for 16 years as an underground miner and then a Lab Technician until ill health forced his retirement in 1994.

His interests included building and working on muscle cars, cooking, camping, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed talking to his grandchildren about working on his prized blue El Camino.

Survivors include one son, John Albert Smith and wife Meagan; two grandsons, Xander and Jacobi Smith, all of College Station, Texas; parents, Arletta and Jim Swafford of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Tammie Smith of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother-in-law, Larry Mondragon of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one niece Jennifer and husband Marc “Beardo” Beardsley, great-nephew Ryker Beardsley, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming. As well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, John “Smitty” Alan Smith

Following Cremation, A celebration of life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Sunday, October 18, 2020, Santa Fe Southwestern Grill banquet room, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming

