John B. Howe (July 4, 1951 – October 18, 2020)

John B. Howe, 69 passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 38 years and former resident of Laramie, Wyoming and College Station, Texas.

He was born July 4, 1951 in Laramie, Wyoming, the son of Boyd Tilton Howe and Mary McGauran.

Mr. Howe attended schools in Laramie, Wyoming and obtained his GED. He also attended Denver Automotive College obtaining his Diesel Mechanic Associates Degree.

He was a United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam with the First Cavalry Bravo Company 2nd of the 5th.

Mr. Howe married Charlese Culver September 28, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

John was employed by Peter Kiewit from 1978-2016. In 1978 he built his road to success when he started his 38-year career with Peter Kiewit Corporation. He started out at a scraper operator and retiring in 2016 as the mine manager.

His interests included spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, golfing. John loved going to work daily and making a difference.

Survivors include his wife, Charlese Howe of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Jeremy John Howe and fiancé Brittany of Georgetown, Idaho; Kyle Williams and wife Shelby of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughter, Sherri “Sheri” Angelovic and husband A.J. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Teress Nugent and husband Dr. Darcy of Brooklyn, New York; one brother, Robert Howe and life partner Carol of Virginia; thirteen grandchildren, Talynn Angelovic; Hailey Angelovic; Sydnee Howe; Daxton Angelovic; Aubree Howe; Reagan Williams; Riley Williams; Charlotte Williams; Tucker Darlington; Connor Darlington; Kenidee Miller; Lilee Miller and Devon Walker; two nephews, Kevin Howe; Shaun Canady; one niece Lisa Canady.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Patty Howe and Judy Canady.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in John’s memory Disable American Veteran, Elmer Burkhart, 425 Locust Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Following cremation; private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com