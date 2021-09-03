John Bakkala Jr. (November 21, 1948 – August 28, 2021)

John Bakkala Jr.

John Bakkala Jr., 72, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Bakkala was born November 21, 1948 in Los Angeles, California; the son of John Bakkala Sr. and Eunice Katherine Kitchen.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1967 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Bakkala married Lori Riggs on October 20, 2001 in Eden, Wyoming.

John served in the United States Army; serving with the 25th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Black Bute Coal for 15 years as a driller. Later John worked for Bunning Transfer Company for 4 years until ill health forced his retirement in 2009. He was a member of the Labor Union Local #1271.

Mr. Bakkala Jr. was a member of The United Methodist Church.

John enjoyed, spending time with his grandchildren; gardening; watching Wyoming Cowboy Football; fishing; camping, and spending time in the outdoors.

Survivors include his wife, Lori Bakkala of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Shylia Reiber Bakkala of Olymipa, Washington; Sarah Riggs of Rock Springs, Wyoming; nine grandchildren; as well as several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 17, 2021, at The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations in John’s memory be made to, DAV- Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301 or to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com