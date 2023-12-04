John Charles (Jack) Wilson (January 14, 1939 – November 27, 2023)

John Charles (Jack) Wilson age 84 of Riverton Wyoming passed away on November 27, 2023, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper Wyoming after a long battle with kidney failure.

Jack was born in Rock Springs Wyoming to Jack and Catherine Wilson on January 14, 1939. He went to school in Rock Springs in his early years and graduated from Green River, Lincoln High in 1957. After high school, he served in the US Army for 4 years. He started work in his younger years in the Trona mines west of Green River. He then was a mechanic/welder while living in Pinedale Wyoming. Then he and his wife Wanda worked for the Riverton Wyoming School District as school bus drivers until his retirement.

Jack loved the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, horseback riding, football camping, and spending time with his family. Oh, and he did like to move occasionally! He was also known by his high school classmates primarily for being a very dedicated and motivated football player!

Jack is survived by his 4 children. Adam and Terry Wilson of Riverton Wy, John and Marie Wilson of Hesperus Co, Dana and Keith Brewer of Pinedale Wy., and Greg and Tara Wilson of Casper Wy. Brother- Jim Wilson (Deanne) Wilson of Manilla Utah, Sister-Shirley Terry of Kinnear Wyoming, Brother- Mike (Penny)Wilson of Timnath Colorado and Brother- Thomas (Sheryl)Wilson of Green River Wyoming. 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wonderful wife Wanda Sue Wilson of 43 years. Son- Michael Duane Wilson. His Mother Catherine (Keenie) Wilson and his Father Jack Wilson.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date and warmer time.

Dad, We all love you and we know you are now reunited with Mom and your heavenly father!