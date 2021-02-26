John Cory Stine (January 10, 1970 – February 22, 2021)

John Cory Stine, 51, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Stine was born January 10, 1970 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Tracy Stine and Priscilla Eileen Deichmueller.

He attended schools in Green River and Worland, Wyoming where he graduated from Colter High school in 1989.

Cory married Jackie Morrison on April 20, 1991, and they later divorced.

Mr. Stine worked for the Holiday Inn as a Maintenance Man.

He enjoyed spending time with family, playing horseshoes, fishing, and watching wrestling.

Survivors include his father, Tracy Stine of Washington, Utah; one son, John Dyllon Stine of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Sabreena Marie Stine of Green River; two sisters, Alena Kay Stine of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Delta Dee Gault of Rock Springs, Wyoming; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Stine was preceded in death by his mother, one sister, Tina Renee Stine; paternal grandparents, Tracy Wilford Stine and Ruthanne Francis Lewis; maternal grandparents, Arthur William Deichmueller and Dorothy Ilene Bingham; one aunt, Dorothy Finch; one uncle, Arthur Deichmueller; and one cousin, William Sallee.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2350, 88 North 2nd East Street, Green River, Wyoming. Inurnment will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Garden at a later date.

