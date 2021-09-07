John Kessner (February 21, 1928 – September 1, 2021)

John Kessner

John Kessner, 93, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on February 21, 1928 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of George Edward Kessner and Ida Marie Thuesen.

Mr. Kessner attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1946 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Wyoming.

John served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.

He married Barbara Wilde in Laramie, Wyoming in December 31, 1952. She preceded him in death. He later married Nioaka Harris on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr. Kessner worked for FMC for 26 years having retired in 1990 as an engineer. After his college graduation, he worked for Mountain Fuel for many years.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Order of Eastern Star and Rock Springs Shrine Club.

He loved traveling and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Nioaka Kessner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, Amy Speck of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Shaleena Threlkeld of Newport, Washington; Lacey O’Neil and husband Brendan of Honolulu, Hawaii; two sons, Chad Threlkeld and wife Marcie of Newport, Washington; Chase Sutton of Sandpoint, Idaho; one sister Joyce DeGeer of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one brother, Harry Kessner and wife Jan of Billings, Montana; several cousins as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife; one sister; Sharon Ensley; one brother. Richard Kessner; one brother-in-law, Joe DeGeer; and one son-in-law, Robert Speck.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1275 E Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103 or St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1117, Torrington, Wyoming 82240-1117.

Private family services will take place.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com