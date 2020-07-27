John L. Frullo (July 31, 1930 – March 17, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — Please join the friends and family of John L. Frullo in celebrating his life on what would have been his 90th birthday, July 31, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 11 am at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Rock Springs, with a celebration to follow. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.

John LeRoy Frullo, 89, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

John was born on July 31, 1930, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of John Frullo and Frances (Kovach) Frullo.

After graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1949, John enrolled in a radio and television course in Omaha, Nebraska. Nine months of electronic school and a series of tests and exams later, John earned his Radiophone First Class License. This license, issued by the Federal Communications Commission, allowed operation and maintenance of any broadcast station in the United States.

John enlisted in the Navy and entered as an electronics technician when the Korean War began. He completed three months of boot camp in San Diego and a year learning naval electronics at Treasure Island in San Francisco. John was assigned to a year and a half tour of duty in Guam. During this time, he was initiated into the Rock Springs Lodge #624 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks.

His father, John Frullo Sr. was his sponsor.

John completed his nearly four-year tour of duty on the aircraft carrier USS Hancock in Bremerton, Washington, and was honorably discharged.

John went on to work for the Civil Aeronautics Administration at McCarren Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 1955, John enrolled in the School of Architecture at the University of Utah.

After earning his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Architecture in 1959, he started his architecture career with Kellogg and Kellogg Architects.

On June 26, 1960, John married Albina Radosevich at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Rock Springs.

John passed his architectural exam and received his license in 1973.

He worked for Kellogg and Kellogg, Architects until 1977, at which point John and Ed Dolence started their firm, Dolence and Frullo, Architects.

John formed his firm, John L. Frullo AIA, in 1983.

John was very active in the Elks. He served as Chaplin and progressed through the chairs to Exalted Ruler in 1966-67. As Exalted Ruler, John created programs to examine children for the eye disorder Amblyopia and to honor exemplary students in the community.

He was a Trustee and chairman of the Rock Springs Lodge Board of Trustees as well as a member of the national foundation. He was appointed District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the Southwest District of Wyoming at the National Grand Lodge session in Chicago.

John served on the Board of Directors of the Rolling Green Golf Club and was a member for many years. He was President of Prairie Realty Inc., and Chairman of the City of Rock Springs Architectural Review Committee.

He was also a member of the F. O. Eagles Lodge #151 and the American Italian Lodge. John was very involved with the Wyoming Chapter of the American Institute of Architects and served on the leadership board.

John enjoyed traveling, golfing, four-wheeling, fishing, boating, and spending time with his family and friends in Pinedale, Wyoming. John was an avid music lover and enjoyed listening to jazz and polka. He was also an excellent cook and loved making and sharing fantastic meals.

Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Hansen and husband Clif of Green River, Wyoming and Norma Frullo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, John Frullo of Lubbock, Texas, and Pete Frullo and wife Tina of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Jeanne Confer and husband Ray of Tucson, Arizona; six grandchildren, Amanda Hansen and partner Tyler Robison, Jennifer Miller and husband Thomas, John Michael Frullo, Braden Frullo, Briana Frullo, Kelli Frullo; four great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Miller, Sienna Miller, Charlotte Miller, and Everett Miller, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.