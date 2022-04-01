John M. Pieper (March 18, 1937 – March 22, 2022)

John M. Pieper

Following a brief hospitalization at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, John Matthew Pieper, 85, died on March 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Stubborn to the end, his final acts of defiance included protesting the many tests and procedures planned to assist in his recovery and removing his breathing tube, despite restraints.

Born March 18, 1937, John was the third child of eight to Alfonse and Josephine (Brown) Pieper in Bayard, Neb. He grew up on a farm and as the oldest son was called on at a young age to help with the chores and milking cows. During World War II, it was necessary for him to drive the tractor in the field, and keeping the troops fed was more important than school. When schooling resumed, John not only caught up for missed time but developed a passion for reading that continued into his 80s when he had problems with his sight.

Always drawn by a good story, John could tell them with the best and often shared life stories with his family and friends.

On October 27, 1962, he married Mardell Johnson married in a Catholic ceremony in Bayard, NE.

For the first years of marriage, John and Mardell worked hard on their own farm. After four years, they sold out and John bragged they had 28 cents left over. They loaded up the family and moved to Brighton, CO, where John worked for Gates Cycle for 12 years becoming certified as a poultry specialist. He later used his mechanical skills learned on the farm keeping equipment running during the war to work for Halliburton. He was an active member of the Brighton Knights of Columbus and a frequent blood donor for Primary Children’s Hospital in Denver. John and Mardell took square dance lessons with the Squarehoppers Club in Brighton.

In the fall of 1978, John transferred to Rock Springs and worked as Shop Maintenance Supervisor for Halliburton until 1995 when he took early retirement.

Not a person to sit idle, he drove the school bus for the Catholic School and for Sweetwater County School District No. 1. The schedule enabled him to be very active in his grandsons’ lives, often volunteering to coach baseball and transport them to soccer, wrestling, basketball, and football practices. Always the farmer, he took great pride in gardening and strived to have the greenest grass in the neighborhood far earlier than the neighbors considered spring yard work. John took pride in taking a 1936 Model A John Deere tractor used on his father’s farm and rebuilding it with original parts. Fondly referred to as “Little Johnny,” the tractor was polished and proudly shown in many Rock Springs parades and fairs.

Just as they met square dancing, John and Mardell continued dancing every week with the Sashay Pardners in Rock Springs. They are seen often at the Young at Heart Senior Center where they enjoy meals, volunteering, and socializing.

John is survived by: his wife Mardell, of Rock Springs; children Kent Pieper and wife Marla, of Myton, Utah; Holly Dabb and husband Randy, of Rawlins and Rock Springs; four grandsons RJ Pieper and wife Angela Thatcher, of Rock Springs, Matthew Jackman and wife Breanna, of Rock Springs, Jace Jackman and fiancée Trisha Moore, of Rock Springs, and Lance Jackman, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; siblings Mary Zink, of Brighton, Colo., Josie Mearns and husband Jack, of Shoreline, Wash., Ellen Monroe and husband Robert, of Fredrick, Colo.; sister-in-law Dorothy Johnson, of Sheridan; brother-in-law Howard Johnson, of Richmond, Va.; and 32 nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Alfonse and Josephine; siblings Louise Schultz, Florence Lanier, Alfred Pieper and Daniel Pieper; sister-in-law Ruby Johnson; and brothers-in-law Henry Schultz, Albert Zink, Farren Johnson and Wendell Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Young at Heart Foundation, 2500 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, WY, 82901, or the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY, 82901.