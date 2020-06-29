John Mark Duletsky (July 26, 1961 – August 25, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 29, 2020) — John Mark Duletsky was born July 26, 1961, in Roswell, NM, and passed away August 25, 2019, at the age of 58.

For the nine months before his passing, he lived in Leavenworth, KS with his sister, Luanne Duletsky Sterner, and her husband Tom Sterner.

Mark enjoyed exploring the natural world. As a child, Mark brought home salamanders, snakes, rocks, leaves, and sticks. As an adult, he made his living as a certified professional geologist. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1988 with a degree in geology and was a few credit hours from a degree in petroleum engineering.

In his career, Mark taught drilling, worked in copper and potash mining and remediated a Superfund site. Hunting both game and rocks, camping, hiking, a Prairie Rattler named Holmes, gardening, and yard care were evidence of Mark’s love of nature and the outdoors. Of course, he loved his dog, Bear.

Mark is survived by his daughter Bailee Hanson; brother, Sam Duletsky; and sister, Luanne Duletsky Sterner.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on July 9, 2020, at the Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com