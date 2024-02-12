John Michael Bryden Maser (October 13, 1978 – February 8, 2024)

John Michael Bryden Maser, 45, passed away Thursday, February 8, 2024, surrounded by his family.

A lifelong resident of Rock Springs, he was born October 13, 1978, to Bob and JoAnn Maser.

John attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated high school in 1997. He spent much of his career in the oilfields throughout Wyoming and Colorado and shared the same passion for the oilfield as his father and many family members. John was a lover of all things outdoors, music, concerts, carpentry, family, and spending time with those he loved and cherished. John will be remembered for his beautiful smile, his kind spirit, quick wit, and always greeting the world with the biggest, warmest, and simply the best hugs.

Survivors include his mother, JoAnn Maser; a brother, Alex Maser, and wife Marcie; sister Doty Lapp and husband Scott; sister Sarah Miles and husband Lon; nephews and nieces Austyn, Evan, Kylee, Brenden, Emma, Autumn, Patrick, and Willem; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and best friend, Bob Maser, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

We would like to thank the University of Utah Hospital, Mobility Transportation Services, and Hospice of Sweetwater County for the many thankless acts of service and their overarching kindness. In memory of John, we encourage anyone to donate to these institutions.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

