John Paul Demshar, O.D. (August 29, 1948 to September 22, 2022)

John Paul Demshar, 74, known by many as “Dr. John” or “Dr. D,” passed away peacefully on the morning of September 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. His passing was associated with a rare form of cancer, Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, which has been associated with exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie; three children, Jeanie, Jonathan (Edna), and Austin (Sarah); three grandchildren, Bryce, Murphy, and Ira; siblings Jim (Vicky) and Joe (Deena); the family cat, Romeo; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dr. Demshar was born on August 29, 1948, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of John Sr. and Betty Demshar. He attended Rock Springs High School where he lettered in football and wrestling, graduating in 1966. In 1968, he joined the US Army where he was deployed to South Vietnam in 1969. He was an Infantry foot soldier with the 25th Infantry Division, stationed in Tay Ninh Vietnam. He attained the rank of Sergeant E-5 after 13 months of active duty and received numerous medals and commendations for his heroic service to his country.

After serving 13 months in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged and enrolled at Western Wyoming Community College where he received an Associate of Arts degree in 1972. After graduating from the University of Wyoming, where he made the President’s Honor Roll, he was accepted into the School of Optometry at the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated in 1977 with Honors.

In 1978, he opened a private optometric practice in Stockton, California. From 1981 through 1987, he taught part-time in the Contact Lens Clinic at UC Berkeley where he was promoted to Assistant Clinical Professor in 1982.

In 1997, he was instrumental in forming Brookside Optometric Group as one of the Senior Partners in California’s largest independent practice of optometry. He served in that role until he retired in 2018.

Dr. Demshar was a devoted humanitarian whose energy and drive to consistently make a difference for others was truly awe-inspiring. His tenure with Flying Samaritans – Central Valley chapter – began in 1991 with his first clinical mission to San Felipe, Baja Mexico. He participated in two clinics annually and continued these missions through 2022.

Following his passion, Dr. Demshar signed on as a member of the International Lions in Sight, and in 2010, became its Clinical Director. He conducted clinics in various countries in Central America, all but 4 countries in South America, and several more in the Caribbean. In 2004, he was part of a relief team that went to Sri Lanka after the devastating tsunami. He also participated in clinics in India, Serbia, Armenia, and Albania. Lions in Sight conducts 10-12 clinics annually. These clinics see anywhere between 800 and 5,000 patients in under a week with only 2 to 8 doctors.

Recognizing the need for medical care in his hometown of Stockton, in 1991, Dr. Demshar volunteered to perform clinics for the St. Mary’s Dining Hall and Homeless Shelter, the Gospel Center Rescue Mission, and the Stockton Children’s Home. He invited students to work with him at these local clinics, mentoring them and providing hands-on experience while they awaited acceptance to the optometry school of their choice. He initially worked in the hallway of the medical clinic at St. Mary’s and the prayer room at the Gospel Center, where he hauled all his equipment and glasses to each location and would set up and tear down after each clinic. In 1999, St. Mary’s built a freestanding Medical Clinic where he was able to carve out two rooms, one for examinations and one for dispensing eyewear. He continued serving this community through the height of COVID and continued to do so through 2022.

In 2013, John and his wife Debbie established and held in their backyard an annual Summerfest fundraiser, which ran from 2013-2021 and raised significant funds for the charities he supported. It was at the annual Summerfest that Dr. Demshar showcased and served his home-crafted and barrel-aged tequila, a hobby he began in 2012 after receiving a thrift store book his wife found for $1.

Dr. Demshar’s ongoing generosity did not go unnoticed – he received the following recognition and awards:

• Awarded with a ‘Paul Harris Fellow’ by the North Stockton Rotary Club for his humanitarian efforts both locally and abroad (2005)

• Recognized by Lions in Sight for his 100th clinical mission to Zihuatanejo, Mexico (2015)

• Recognized by the Mayor and Stockton City Council with “John Demshar Appreciation Day” for providing eyecare to the underserved and Stockton’s less fortunate population (2015)

• Recognized by the California State Senate for 26 years of dedicated service to the San Joaquin Valley and Humanitarian Vision Clinics around the World (2015)

• Recognized by the Humanitarian Vision Clinics Around the World (2015)

• Lions in Sight Wayne Cannon Fellowship Award (2019)

• San Joaquin Optometric Society Distinguished Service Award (2022)

Dr. Demshar was once asked, “Why do you do this?” His answer was simple: “Because I am able to bring the gift of sight to so many people.” This philosophy of his made him a remarkable contributor to his community and those contributions will never be forgotten.

When John was not working and donating his time to others, he spent his time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He had a passion for traveling the world and shared that passion with his family. He loved sharing his puns – his “John-isms” – and the faces he found in everyday objects, which in 2019, he turned into a self-published book, Pareidolia – Seeing Faces in Unusual Places. He enjoyed bowling, dancing to the Gypsy Kings, collecting coins and artifacts from around the world, cruising the lake in his family boat, reading, running and cross-fit, gardening, tending to his Agave plants, and sharing his homemade tequila with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life to honor Dr. Demshar is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the Flying Samaritans of Modesto, Lions in Sight, and St. Mary’s Medical Clinic, (Links here) organizations Dr. Demshar felt strongly about.

They further request that you then have a shot of your favorite tequila in his honor. John will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the many lives he touched across the globe.