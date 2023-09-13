John R Bodenhagen (April 7, 1956 – September 11, 2023)

John R Bodenhagen, 67, peacefully passed away at his home on September 11, 2023, surrounded by his family. He fought cancer with a smile for almost 2 years before losing his battle.

John was born on April 7, 1956, in Saltsburg, PA to Jack and Sally Bodenhagen. He was raised in a loving, Christian home and adored his parents, siblings, and family.

John married the love of his life, Shirlee Millen on August 19, 1978, in Indiana, PA. They spent 45 wonderful years together that were full of love, laughter, and happiness. In 1982 they relocated to Rock Springs, WY where they raised their 4 children.

John was employed at Black Butte Coal for 11 years, then PacifiCorp for 26 years before retiring in 2019.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time in the Wyoming outdoors. Above all else John was a family man. He fiercely loved his family and looked forward to all the family gatherings, especially the epic cornhole and whiffle ball tournaments. He cherished his grandkids and loved watching all their hobbies.

He is survived by his loving wife Shirlee, daughter Amy (Jason) Kendall, son Doug (Andie) Bodenhagen, son Dave Bodenhagen, and daughter Lacey (Maj) Collins. Grandkids Rylee and Landen Kendall, Brody and Lilly Bodenhagen, Kama and Kezlee Collins. Brother Allen (KaRene) Bodenhagen, sister Sherry (Bob) Gray, and sister Sandy (Kurt) Kiser.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 18, 2023, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Dr. in Rock Springs, WY. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County.

The family is grateful for the loving care provided during his illness. We thank all his wonderful doctors and nurses most notably Dr. Symington and staff, Dr. Binks and staff, and his Hospice nurse Keri.