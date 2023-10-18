John Schanzenbach (May 5, 1955 – October 13, 2023)

John Joseph Schanzenbach, 68, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by his loving family. He was a resident of Sweetwater County for 28 years and a former resident of Idaho and South Dakota.

John was born in Mobridge, South Dakota on May 5, 1955; the son of Robert August Schanzenbach and Norma Jean Hughes.

He attended schools in Selby, South Dakota, and graduated from Selby High School in 1973. He attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mining Engineering in 1977.

John married the love of his life Laurie Lorraine King, on April 11, 1981, in Montpelier, Idaho.

He was a Mining Engineer for Stauffer Chemical Company for 38 years until his retirement in May 2016.

John was very active in many clubs and organizations such as the Idaho Mining Associates, Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, and South

Dakota Mining and Engineering.

He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, and following all their sporting events. John enjoyed visiting with people. You were never a stranger to him. He was a history buff and also followed current events. If you wanted to know anything, John was your guy, he was literally a walking encyclopedia. He liked bird hunting, and reading, and loved and appreciated artwork.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Laurie Lorraine Schanzenbach of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Aaron Joseph Wilcox and wife Jannel Fossen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Jenna Carol Nielson and husband Jesse of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers, Robert Lee Schanzenbach and wife Sue of Tea, South Dakota; Jay Alan Schanzenbach and wife Amanda of Rapid City, South Dakota; one sister, Janice Lynn Goetz and husband Larry of Springfield, South Dakota; four grandchildren, Haidyn Linn Terry; Korbin James Nielson; Genesis Bond; and Victoria Wygans; one great-grandchild, Milah; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Norma Schanzenbach; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; several aunts and uncles.

The family respectfully requests donations in John’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will occur; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 23, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences can be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com