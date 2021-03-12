John Ussery (November 17, 1942 – March 10, 2021)

John Ussery, 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for three years and a former resident of California and Oregon.

He was born on November 17, 1942 in San Diego, California; the son of Harry H. Ussery and Margaret M. Morgan.

Mr. Ussery attended schools in Ukiah, California and was a 1960 graduate of Ukiah High School.

Johnny married Clyda Warren, and she preceded him in death in 1967. Later he met Alice Trujillo in Rock Springs in 1982. Alice was the love of his life and treated her as a queen; they were married in Rawlins, Wyoming On April 4, 1985. He frequently told her, he loved her.

Johnny served in the Merchant Marines during the Vietnam War.

He spent the majority of his life in Oregon and California, where he worked as a logger for Ben Nork Logging Company until his retirement in 2014.

His interests included walking his dog and hunting. Johnny was also a hard worker with a kind heart. Johnny raised three boys alone after his first wife passed away. He taught his boys to be hard workers, have respect for others and to be kind to everyone. Johnny and Alice spent many days taking rides in the county, fishing, and sitting with their feet in the water. Johnny had many friends and family who loved him dearly, and this world will not be the same without him. Johnny was looking forward to seeing his mom and fourth son in heaven.

Survivors include his wife, Maria “Alice” Ussery of Green River, Wyoming; three sons, John Ussery and wife Dawn of Tennessee; Lane Ussery of Sacramento, California; Brett Ussery and wife Monique of Auburn, California; one step-son, Vince Trujillo of Cheyenne, Wyoming; four stepdaughters, Cindy Larson and husband Merv of North Dakota; Becky Trujillo and fiancé Rodney Battle of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Colleen Montoya and husband Ray of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Colet Richardson and husband David of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one brother, Earl Naumann of Dubai – United Arab Emirates; two sisters, Linda Cook of Santa Rosa, California; Sally Tucker of Medford, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Harry Ussery, one sister Wanda Lester, and half-brother Lane Ussery.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2350, 88 North 2nd East Street, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com