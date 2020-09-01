John Vasquez (September 3, 1948 – August 29, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — John Vasquez, 71, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 33 years and is a former resident of Helper, Utah.

Mr. Vasquez was born on September 3, 1948, in Spring Canyon, Utah, the son of Frank Vasquez and Louise Lovato.

He attended schools in Price, Utah, and was a 1966 graduate of Carbon High School.

John married Frances Marie D’Ambrosio on May 22, 1971, in Helper, Utah.

Mr. Vasquez served in the United States Army during Vietnam.

He worked at FMC Chemical for 48 years, until his retirement in 2014 as a miner.

John was a lifetime member of the NRA and RMFF.

Mr. Vasquez had a deep love and respect for family and friends, whether he knew you for years or days.

He was an avid hunter, of both big and small game animals. John especially loved coyote hunts with family and friends. He also enjoyed attending yard sales and auctions.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Vasquez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Christopher P. Vasquez and wife Brandy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Jennifer Marie Coburn and husband Pat of Rock Springs, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Tristen Vasquez, Baylee Henry, Zackerie Vasquez, Timothy Henry, Lacie Vasquez, Thomas Trujillo, and Dylan Coburn; one great-grandchild, Zaynah Redford; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Jackie Vasquez; one sister, Frances Sanchez; and one brother, Mike Vasquez.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

