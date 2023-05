John W. “Jack” Bennett, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 25, 2023 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 350 Mansface, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.