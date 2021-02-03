John Zachery Mortensen “Zach” (March 29, 1988 – January 30, 2021)

John Zachery Mortensen “Zach” passed away at his home on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

He was born on March 29, 1988 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of John H. Mortensen and Samantha Ottobre Mortensen.

Zach had a son, John “Kyler” Dane McCormick Mortensen with Jessica (McCormick) Glover. He was the light of his life. Zach was engaged to Elizabeth Tucker. She was the love of his life for the last ten years.

As a child, he enjoyed playing with his brothers, wrestling, baseball, soccer, bowling, movies, skateboarding, and trading Pokémon cards. He loved all animals, especially his black cat named Mugen.

Zach was very artistic and creative. He loved drawing, painting, and writing. He loved playing the guitar. He could hear a song once and play it. He was also composing his own songs. Another passion of his was cooking. He loved to create his own recipes and was gathering other family recipes to make a cookbook.

He never missed a family gathering, they meant the world to him. He adored his son Kyler and made sure he had his own room at his house and was always welcome.

Survivors include his parents John H. and Sam Mortensen; brothers Zane and Zeb Mortensen; fiancé Elizabeth Tucker; son Kyler Mortensen R. S; grandparents Glenn and Barb Dalton of Fort Collins, CO, PJ and Kathy Ottobre of Happy Valley, AK, John M. and Merleen Mortensen of Reliance, WY; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Zeth Mortensen, great grandparents Carl and Nina Johansen, James and Elizabeth Ottobre, Ivan and Ruth Booth, Joe and Jean Nielsen, Merle Towers, Nolan Mortensen, and a great friend Joel Caudle.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Utah Power Credit Union/Power Trust under the name of John Kyler McCormick Fundraiser, to help with his son’s future needs.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, February 5, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 1109 Tulip Dr., Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY and one hour prior to the services at the church.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The service will be on Zoom for those who cannot attend. The link will be on Sam Mortensen’s Facebook Page.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.