Johnathan White Jr. (February 26, 2003 – March 3, 2024)

Johnathan White Jr. passed on March 3, 2024, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was born on 2/26/2003 to John White and Casey Smith in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and attended school in Rock Springs, WY. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2021 and joined the Navy shortly after that. He went through basic training in Great Lake, Illinois, then was deployed to Virginia Beach, Virginia for 2 years and served on the USS New York.

Survivers include his partner Adam Greene, father John White, mother Casey Smith, sister Snow White, great grandmother Joan White, grandfather Don White, great grandmother Natalene Hawthorne, grandmother Debra Coyner, uncle Daniel (Medea) White, great aunt Shera (Paul) Minor, great aunt Debbie Hancock, great uncle Jerry (Jolynn) Depoyster, great aunt Jodene (Mark) Watson, great aunt Jona (Chris) Sills, great uncle Sam (Kris) White, great aunt Charity (Sam) Hannah, and many and cousins.

Hey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Jack and Cindy Smith, uncle Rodney Hampton, and two cousins, Shyanne Hannah and Benjamin Watson.

We will be having a celebration of life for him on May 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM at the Restoration Life Ministries in Rock Springs, Wyo.