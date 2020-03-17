Johnnie Ruth McGarvey (August 28, 1932 – March 15, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 17, 2020) — Johnnie Ruth McGarvey, 87, of Rock Springs passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Alex, Arkansas.

She was born on August 28, 1932, in Alex, Arkansas, the daughter of John Riley and Bonnie Mae Phillips.

Johnnie Ruth attended Rock Springs High School and graduated with the class of 1950.

She married Jack McGarvey in Rock Springs on October 1, 1955, and he preceded her in death in 2004.

Johnnie Ruth was employed by Mountain Bell as a telephone operator for twenty-eight years.

Her interests included shopping with her sister Bonita, playing bunco and spending time with her family. For many years she and her husband Jack would walk from their house to the hospital and back for exercise.

Survivors include three sons, Sean McGarvey and wife Sarah of Rock Springs, Ian McGarvey and companion Bertha Ramos of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Mark Brown and wife Sara of Oregon; seven grandchildren, Megan McGarvey, Maren Womble and husband Josh, Michael McGarvey and wife Jessica, Riley McGarvey and companion Sam, Katie McGarvey, and Ethan McGarvey; seven great-grandchildren, Addison, Jaden, Brody, Easton, Jemma, Zoe, and Jack; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews and her caretaker and friend Melody Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, one daughter Jill McGarvey, two sons Jack and Aaron McGarvey; two sisters, Annabelle and Bonita and one brother Charles.