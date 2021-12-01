Johnny LeRoy Faccio (December 24, 1948 – November 23, 2021)

Johnny LeRoy Faccio

Johnny LeRoy Faccio, 72, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died following a battle with COVID. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on December 24, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Herman J. Faccio and Alma Jane Cox.

Mr. Faccio attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1967 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Kathleen Bennett on October 4, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2021.

Mr. Faccio was in the United States Navy having served on the USS Kitty Hawk while serving in the Vietnam War.

He worked for Black Butte Coal for eleven years having retired in 1991 as a Production Operator.

Mr. Faccio was a taxidermist for many years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially picking on his grandchildren. He loved arrowhead hunting, fishing, hunting, and photography.

Survivors include his son, John W. Faccio and wife Amber of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, April Faccio; Tanya Faccio; Tammy Faccio all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Jackie Lee Slagowski of Marbleton, Wyoming, Nadine Wilburn and husband Bill of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother-in-law, Tim Bennett of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters-in-law, Amy Clark and husband Byron of Olympia, Washington; Connie Johnson and husband Gordon of Nampa, Idaho; seven grandchildren, Cody; Suede; Kaylynn; Dallas; Michael; Jordan; Sterling; three great-grandchildren, Kamryn; Miaha; Kamryn; two aunts, Norma Paoli of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Mary Ellen Cox of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several, nieces; nephews and one goddaughter, Kaila Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Amber.

Private Family Services will be conducted. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Monday, December 6, 2021 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com