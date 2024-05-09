Jolena Mae Dodd (June 7, 1984 – April 27, 2024)

Jolena Mae Dodd, 39, passed away suddenly at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on April 27, 2024. She was born on June 7, 1984, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, the daughter of Gordon William Grant Breckon and Reva Jo (Blackwell) Breckon.

Jolena attended schools in Casper, Wyoming, graduating with the Roosevelt High School class of 2002 before attending Styles School of Cosmetology in Riverton, Wyoming. She went on to work as a cosmetologist in Thermopolis and Rock Springs and was well-known for the exquisite nail art she created.

She enjoyed spending her free time cooking traditional family recipes, baking elaborate cakes, gardening, and spending time with her family, fishing, camping, and playing games. Jolena charmed everyone she met with her joyful, dimpled smile. And nothing brought her more joy than her four boys, the loves of her life.

Survivors include her sons Luke Breckon, Caden Dodd, Tennison Dumas, and Kashton Dodd; Mother Reva Breckon; partner Stephen Fowler, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Father Gordon Breckon of New Zealand; sister Angie Breckon and brother-in-law Bruce Brown, both of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Lena Blackwell, with whom she shared a close bond, her maternal and paternal grandparents, and her loved one, Jared Dumas.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.