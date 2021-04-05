Jose Guadalupe Loredo (January 17, 1955 – April 1, 2021)

Jose Guadalupe Loredo, 66, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and was a former resident of Mexico.

He was born January 17, 1955 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico; the son of Rosalio Loredo and Rosa Avila.

Mr. Loredo attended schools in Mexico.

He married Yolanda Ramos in 1985 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Loredo worked as a miner for twelve years at Solvay Chemicals, Inc. until ill health forced his retirement in 2002.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

His interests include spending time with family, working in construction, fishing, camping and dancing.

Survivors include his wife, Yolanda Loredo of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father and mother-in-law, Felipe Ramos and Maria Ramos of Deming, New Mexico; two sons, Alexsander Loredo and wife Lorehana of Wickenburg, Arizona; Lupe Loredo and wife Tiffany of Casper, Wyoming; five brothers, Andres Loredo of Mexico; Ramon Loredo of Mexico; Pasqual Loredo of Mexico; Guillermo Loredo of Mexico; Simon Loredo of Mexico; two brothers-in-law, Felipe Ramos and wife Juanita of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jose Ramos and wife Charlene of Deming, New Mexico; four sisters, Anjelina Loredo of Mexico; Valteria Vasquez and husband Anastacio of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Carmela Loredo of Mexico; Josefina Loredo of Mexico; three sisters-in-law, Bertha Ramos and significant other Ian McGarvey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Graciela Giner of El Paso, Texas; Tabitha Ramos of Green River, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Tatiana Loredo; Allyn Maes; Isai Allan Omar Loredo; Kai Alexander Loredo; Liam Loredo; one great-grandson, Hudson Allan Nills; as well as several cousins, and his beloved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Allan Omar Loredo; two brothers; one sister; two brothers-in-law, Martin Ramos, and Osbaldo Giner.

Following Cremation, A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Jose’s memory to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

