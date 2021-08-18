Joseph Julius Lison (February 21, 1938 – August 15, 2021)

Joseph Julius Lison, 83, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Lison was born February 21, 1938 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Lawrence Julius Lison and Mary Elizabeth Motto.

He attended schools in Rock Springs. Joseph also attended Idaho State University where he earned an Associate’s of Electrical Instrumentation Degree.

Mr. Lison married Sharon Elaine Schabel Beyers on June 29, 1986 in South Pass, Wyoming.

Joseph served in the United States Navy.

He was the Owner of Model Boot for 35 years until his retirement in 2006.

Mr. Lison was a member of B.P.O. E. Elks Lodge No. 624; Horse Face Club and the original Dirty Dozen.

He enjoyed prospecting; bottle hunting; camping; motorcycle riding; Kenpo and Taekwondo.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Lison of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four sons, Joe Lison and wife Jill of Rock Springs; Jon Lison and wife Lisa of Rock Springs; Patrick Beyers and wife Kelly of Cortez, Colorado; Paul Beyers of Rock Springs; one sister, Veronica Markisich of Bountiful, Utah; ten grandchildren, Emile Shiffermiller; Asa Lison; Ely Lison; Averi Lison; Elloree Lison; Jennifer Lison; Jonci Lison; Clayton Beyers; Baeley Beyers; Chasey Beyers; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mr. Lison was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lawrence Lison Jr.; Floyd Lison; Robert Peter Lison, and one sister, Mary Lison Kelley.

Following Cremation, a Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens at 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 20, 2021.