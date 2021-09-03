Joseph Leroy Harsha (September 9, 1977 – August 15, 2021)

Joseph Leroy Harsha

Joseph Leroy Harsha, 43, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on September 9, 1977 in Rock Springs, WY; the son of Henery Harsha and Chris Gaensslen.

Joseph graduated from Green River High School and worked in the Oil Field for various companies.

Joey enjoyed spending his time with his family and friends, camping, fishing, hunting, listening to music, wrestling, and being in the mountains.

Survivors include his brother Patrick Harsha; niece Aspen Beck; aunts Barb Radman, Sheila Corazza, Jane Gaensslen, Nona Hemphill; uncle Patrick Gaensslen, Ben and Gene Harsha; friends Adam and Gerri Clark; as well as several cousins.

Joseph is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents Henry and Chris Harsha, sister Heidi Beck, and cousin Arron Clark.

Cremation has taken place and services are pending at this time.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com