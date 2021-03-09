Josephine Fantin (October 19, 1935 – March 7, 2021)

Josephine Fantin, 85, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 65 years and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on October 19, 1935 in Green River, Wyoming; the daughter of Nicholas A. Toyias and Ella Ball.

Mrs. Fantin attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1953 graduate of the Green River High School. She was a graduate of Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing in Salt Lake City, Utah and worked as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

She married John C. “Chuck” Fantin on May 30, 1958 in Laramie, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2000.

Her interests include participating in church activities, reading, gaming, spending time at the second home in Pinedale and being a sports fan. She was an avid Wyoming Cowboys fan and followed the Rockies Baseball Team as well as the Denver Broncos. Family was most important to her. She centered her world on her family.

She is survived by two sons, John Fantin and significant other Pam McGarvey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Paul Fantin and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Debbie Johnson and husband Bob of Bakersfield, California; Cheri Howe and husband Darin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son James Charles Fantin who passed away in infancy, two brothers, Michael Toyias; James Toyias.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 15, 2021 at the First Congregation Church, UCC, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Josephine’s name to the First Congregational Church, UCC, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

